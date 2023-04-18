Mitch Roschelle Mitch Roschelle was recently named a Managing Director for private equity firm Madison Ventures+.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Madison Ventures+ (MV+), a private/venture equity boutique that combines capital investment with hands-on collaboration, announced today that Mitch Roschelle has been named as a Managing Director.

Roschelle is a well-recognized global business leader and consultant providing guidance in critical areas of finance, governance, asset management, marketing, branding, risk management, strategy, human capital and succession. He possesses nearly four decades of experience advising a wide array of businesses worldwide, with a concentration in commercial real estate and venture capital. Most recently, Roschelle closed a 36-year career with PwC, including more than 27 years as a Partner and 11 years as head of PwC’s Global Real Estate Consulting Practice. During his final four years with the firm, Roschelle served as Business Development Leader for the New York Region, covering $4 billion in revenue.

Roschelle previously provided consulting services to MV+ and served as an advisor to some of the firm’s key platform companies. “Mitch brings an incredible amount of experience, contacts, wisdom and real passion to everything he does, and we are thrilled to welcome him to a larger role within our organization,” said Bryan Gordon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MV+. “In today’s ever-evolving economic environment, Mitch’s insight and leadership will help drive decision making at MV+ to the benefit of our portfolio companies and investors.”

A natural storyteller, Roschelle is a highly sought-after speaker and thought leader who regularly shares broad, experienced insights with audiences on media platforms and at industry conferences. He is a frequent guest commentator on Fox Business Network, Fox News Channel, NewsNation, Bloomberg, and Newsmax. Additionally, Mitch is an editorial contributor on CenterClip and is the creator and co-host of The NoPo Podcast, a weekly 30-minute news and comedy program. Based in Delray Beach, Florida, Roschelle will work out of MV+’s West Palm Beach office.

“The team at MV+ has a long-established reputation for its unique blend of intuition and analysis to generate exceptional risk-adjusted return opportunities for investors,” Roschelle said. “I look forward to becoming more integrated with the team and engrained in the day-to-day operations at MV+ and am really gratified by the opportunities that await.”

About Madison Ventures +

Madison Ventures+ was founded in 1996 in New York City, on the philosophy that great ideas need great vision, originality, leadership, and execution to succeed. Over more than 26 years , MV+ has established an exceptional track record of successfully building and revitalizing niche businesses and assets through capital investment, thought leadership, active collaboration, and “elbow grease.” MV+ was a pioneer in the private/venture equity industry in its adoption of a fundless investment model, utilizing bespoke direct investments through SPVs as opposed to funds. Madison Ventures + has repeatedly identified off-market, high risk-adjusted return investment opportunities in a wide range of overlooked sectors in real estate, specialty finance, healthcare innovation and wellness, and other industries. Since its inception, MV+ has averaged an annualized return on investment of more than 35%, with a sub-5% loss ratio, on approximately $1.9 billion of invested equity capital. Madison Ventures + is your trusted and innovative boutique private investment partner with a personal touch.

Madison Ventures + has offices in West Palm Beach and Denver.

