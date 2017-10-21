Madrid to impose direct rule in Catalonia to quash independence bid

MADRID/BARCELONA (Reuters) – The Spanish government will impose direct rule on Catalonia, firing the regional government and forcing a new election, it said on Saturday, unprecedented steps that brought thousands of pro-independence protesters onto to the streets.
