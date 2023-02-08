CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today its management team will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:
SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference
4:20 pm ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
Cowen Annual Healthcare Conference
2:50 pm ET on Monday, March 6, 2023.
Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference
10:40 am ET on Monday, March 13, 2023.
The presentations will be webcast and archived recordings will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Madrigal website after the events.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a once daily, oral, thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β selective agonist designed to target key underlying causes of NASH in the liver. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.
Investor Contact
Alex Howarth, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., IR@madrigalpharma.com
Media Contact
Christopher Frates, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., media@madrigalpharma.com
