CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) today announced that Paul Friedman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Madrigal, and Becky Taub, M.D., CMO and Executive VP, Research & Development of Madrigal will present at the following conferences in June 2019:
Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – New York
Thursday – June 6, 2019, 10:00 AM ET
Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Rancho Palos Verdes, CA,
Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 11:20 AM PT
JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference – New York
Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 3:30 PM ET
Live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed through the Investors section of the Madrigal website at https://www.madrigalpharma.com
A replay of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the live presentations.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics that target a specific thyroid hormone receptor pathway in the liver, which is a key regulatory mechanism common to a spectrum of cardio-metabolic and fatty liver diseases with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a first-in- class, orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β selective agonist.
For more information, please visit www.madrigalpharma.com.
Investor Contact:
Marc Schneebaum, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [email protected]
Media Contact:
Mike Beyer, Sam Brown Inc. [email protected] 312 961 2502
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investment Conferences - June 4, 2019
- Lands’ End Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results - June 4, 2019
- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Increase In Common Stock Repurchase Program to 9,000,000 Shares; Company and Insiders Bought 348,000 Shares - June 4, 2019