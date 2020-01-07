A Venezuelan lawmaker sworn in by the ruling socialist party as the new head of parliament said on Monday that naming a new electoral council to preside over free and fair elections was the body’s main priority.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Pentagon chief denies U.S. is leaving Iraq; slain commander mourned by Tehran throngs - January 6, 2020
- U.N. chief Guterres concerned by events in Venezuela: spokesman - January 6, 2020
- Maduro-backed Venezuelan legislator calls elections council main priority - January 6, 2020