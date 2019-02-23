Maduro responsible for safety of Colombian embassy staff: minister

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is responsible for the safety of Colombian diplomats in Venezuela, Colombia’s foreign minister said on Saturday, after Maduro formally broke off relations with Bogota.
