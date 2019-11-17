Maduro says dollar transactions in Venezuela are an ‘escape valve’

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said on Sunday that dollar transactions, which have been growing in the country in recent months, are an “escape valve” that could help the economy in recession, amid U.S. sanctions and ongoing currency controls.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- HP says open to exploring bid for Xerox - November 17, 2019
- U.S. condemns lethal force, communications restrictions in Iran - November 17, 2019
- Exclusive: Interpol plans to condemn encryption spread, citing predators, sources say - November 17, 2019