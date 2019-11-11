Maduro’s military stands in the way of a Bolivia repeat in Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leaders looking to oust their country’s socialist government can perhaps take some hope from the resignation of its leftist ally in Bolivia, President Evo Morales, on Sunday after weeks of street protests.
