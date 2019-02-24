Maduro’s troops block Venezuela aid convoy with bullets and tear gas

Troops loyal to President Nicolas Maduro turned back foreign aid convoys from Venezuela’s border using teargas and rubber bullets on Saturday, killing two protestors and putting his socialist government on a collision course with Washington.
