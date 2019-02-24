Maduro’s troops block Venezuela aid convoy with tear gas, bullets

Troops loyal to President Nicolas Maduro turned back foreign aid convoys from Venezuela’s border using teargas and rubber rounds on Saturday, killing two protesters and putting his socialist government on a collision course with Washington.
