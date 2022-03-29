Maersk Joins the Open Invention Network Community

DURHAM, N.C., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Open Invention Network (OIN), the organization formed to safeguard open source software (OSS) and the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that A. P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (Maersk) has joined as a community member. Maersk is a leading integrated container logistics company and the global leader in shipping services, operating in more than 130 countries. As a user of open source, Maersk considers OSS an enabler of advanced supply chain management platforms.

“Fast evolving supply chain technologies – from tracking chips and sensors to blockchain platforms – continue to drive accuracy and efficiency while lowering costs for businesses and consumers. Integrated logistics companies increasingly rely on open source technologies as they modernize, integrate, and build new supply chain capabilities,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “We are pleased that an established shipping and logistics leader like Maersk is committed to patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies.”

“As we continue our digital transformation, we remain focused on building and integrating the best technologies for our logistics platforms, delivering services that our customers value and trust. Open source may play a pivotal role in the platforms and applications that we build, purchase and integrate,” said Simone Frattasi, Head of Global IP and Paw Martins, Head of Cloud & Innovation Platform at Maersk. “We are pleased to join the Open Invention Network, and support its role in protecting open source software innovations.”

OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/.

About A. P. Møller – Mærsk

A. P. Møller – Mærsk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 95,000 people.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS, so that the litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,600 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

For more information, please visit www.openinventionnetwork.com.

Media-Only Contact:

Ed Schauweker

AVID Public Relations for Open Invention Network

ed@avidpr.com

+1 (703) 963-5238