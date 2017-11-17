Mafia boss Riina ‘the Beast’ dies of natural causes

MILAN (Reuters) – Salvatore “Toto” Riina, the most powerful and feared Sicilian Mafia boss of the 20th century, died of natural causes early on Friday after almost a quarter century in jail, Italy’s Justice Ministry said.
