Trump-endorsed businessman Bernie Moreno moved on in the Ohio GOP Senate primary on Tuesday night, setting up a match-up with entrenched Democrat incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown in a race that is expected to focus on Brown’s support of President Biden and Democrat concerns over the MAGA agenda.
Moreno defeated his two Republican opponents on Tuesday after campaigning on his status as a political outsider and former President Trump’s endorsement in a state that Trump carried
