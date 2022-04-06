Breaking News
Magellan Jets Named A 2022 Fast 50 Company By Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Boston Business Journal has named leading Quincy-based private aviation company Magellan Jets to its exclusive 2022 Fast 50 list, which represents the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts. The announcement marks Magellan’s return to the Fast 50 list, having previously appeared four years in a row from 2014-2017.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among such fantastic company,” said Magellan Jets CEO Joshua Hebert. “This great achievement speaks to the dedication of the entire Magellan Jets family, all of whom worked tirelessly through the challenges and uncertainty of the past few years to deliver the highest quality of service to our guests.”

The Fast 50 companies are selected and ranked based on revenue growth from 2018 to 2021, with numbers crunched and analyzed by the Business Journal’s research department. Companies on the Fast 50 must have their headquarters in Massachusetts and must have reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2018 and $1 million in 2021 were considered.

 After a year of helping travelers navigate the post-COVID landscape, unprecedented demand for private travel, and the supply chain crisis, Magellan recently announced it grew gross revenue to $80 million in 2021 and is projecting $115 million for 2022.

 A Fast 50 special publication is scheduled to run in the May 20 weekly edition of the Business Journal and online that week as well. A celebration to honor this year’s Fast 50 is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 19 at the Long Wharf Marriot in Boston, where the rankings will be released.

“We are so happy to be able to celebrate this year’s Fast 50 in person, bringing together the leaders, founders and professionals working at the region’s fastest-growing private companies,” said Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

For the complete list of 2022 Fast 50 companies, please visit https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/news/2022/03/22/bbj-releases-this-year-s-list-of-fast-50-honorees.html, and for event details, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/event.

Magellan Jets is a Boston-based private aviation solutions provider built on a commitment to three core values: Lead With Safety, Care Deeply, and Create Amazing. Founded in 2008, Magellan Jets’ innovative model offers jet card ownership, jet membership, and on-demand charter services designed to provide the freedom and exceptional personalized service that private travelers demand. Magellan and its FAA-certificated Flight Support Department ensure every detail is tailored to exceed guests’ expectations. Safety, security, privacy, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence in hospitality combine with the most heavily audited and thoroughly vetted network of aircraft in the world to let travelers experience private aviation the way it is meant to be—purely private. 

The Boston Business Journal is the region’s premier business media organization, one of 45 markets owned by American City Business Journals. For marketing and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Business Journal today.  

