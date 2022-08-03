Magen David Adom Expands Partnership with Pointer by PowerFleet Adding 800 More Life-Saving Defibrillators with Smart Devices Across Israel

After Initial Deployment Success, New Regions Are Adopting the IOT Technology Solution

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL) announced that its operating subsidiary, Pointer Telocation Ltd. (Pointer), has expanded its Internet of Things (IoT) technological services to Magen David Adom (MDA) for more than 800 defibrillators country-wide throughout Israel. After a successful initial deployment, the solution will be applied at additional municipalities throughout Israel. MDA plans to install its defibrillators with Pointer by PowerFleet technology in more public and commercial spaces such as parks and high-rise buildings in order to save more lives.

MDA is Israel’s national rescue organization for pre-hospital emergency medical services and blood services. The organization manages a fleet of ambulances and other emergency vehicles to provide advanced medical assistance. The solution from Pointer by PowerFleet enables MDA to place defibrillators with the capability of remote control throughout the country to save lives. It is intended to give paramedics additional time to arrive at the site and provide more sophisticated medical support.

“We are delighted and proud to be a part of MDA’s success in saving lives,” said Ilan Goldstein, CEO of Pointer. “This additional order signifies the value and results MDA has received since implementing our technology, not only to ensure life-saving equipment is available to more locations but to also help the organization make better informed decisions about their operations.”

With Pointer by PowerFleet’s solution, any person, even without medical training, can call MDA’s emergency 24-hour call center to receive immediate guidance and directions to the nearest defibrillator. In addition, the smart device is synchronized with the organization’s information system, enabling call center representatives to remotely open the defibrillator iron case and activate a siren and flashing lights that make it easier to find the defibrillator. Using the defibrillator is critical in the first few minutes after a cardiac event. Therefore, it is important that it will be available and in a close distance to the person experiencing the event without needing to wait for an ambulance or arriving at a hospital.

About Pointer by PowerFleet

Pointer is part of the global Industrial Internet of Things company PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL). PowerFleet is a global leader of subscription-based wireless solutions that secure, control, track, and manage high-value enterprise assets. PowerFleet’s patented technologies are the proven solution for organizations that must monitor and analyze their assets to improve safety, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and drive profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. PowerFleet’s global headquarters are in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with additional offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to PowerFleet’s beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond PowerFleet’s control, and which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding prospects for additional customers; potential contract values; market forecasts; projections of earnings, revenues, synergies, accretion, or other financial information; emerging new products; and plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations, including growing revenue, controlling operating costs, increasing production volumes, and expanding business with core customers. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, future economic and business conditions, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Pointer, which may be affected by, among other things, the loss of key customers or reduction in the purchase of products by any such customers, the failure of the market for PowerFleet’s products to continue to develop, the possibility that PowerFleet may not be able to integrate successfully the business, operations and employees of I.D. Systems and Pointer, the inability to protect PowerFleet’s intellectual property, the inability to manage growth, the effects of competition from a variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions, and other risks detailed from time to time in PowerFleet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PowerFleet’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, PowerFleet. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, PowerFleet assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, whether a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

