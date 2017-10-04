Magenium Solutions Expands Service in the Great Lakes Region

Breaking News
GLEN ELLYN, Ill., Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magenium Solutions, the Chicago-based IT consulting firm, is expanding its coverage in the Midwest with the addition of Maureen Hopkins as Business Development Manager. She is responsible for new sales and business development of the wide range of Magenium services and offerings for Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

As a Senior Account Executive in the IT consulting and technology sectors for more than 17 years, Maureen brings a wealth of expertise and experience to Magenium Solutions. Ms. Hopkins is skilled in building strategic alliances through client relationship management, business processes, negotiation, sales and IT Service Management.

“If I can help clients make their company and/or their operations run smoothly, more efficiently, while making them more competitive and ultimately more profitable, I can then be proud and say…I have done well,” says Maureen. “I chose this career, or should I say, this career chose me. I believe we all have a purpose in life and are exactly where we are supposed to be.”

Ms. Hopkins has built a strong relationship with Microsoft reps in the Great Lakes region. They bring opportunities to each other, helping win new projects and extending existing client partnerships. Growing up and living in Michigan her entire career, she has built and maintained many contacts with great success. She understands the work environment and culture primarily formed around the manufacturing and automotive industries.

“We’re excited to welcome Maureen to the Magenium team,” said Peggy Martinus, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, “Her Microsoft expertise combined with her depth of experience in the Great Lakes region will help us grow this exciting market segment.”  

About Magenium Solutions

Magenium Solutions is an IT consulting services firm headquartered just outside of Chicago with branch offices in Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. We are dedicated to delivering technology solutions that solve problems and move business forward. We have a rich portfolio of IT solutions including Microsoft Dynamics 365, Office 365, Azure, Unified Communications and Enterprise Systems Management. Our services range from IT staffing to cloud computing to mobile app development. Through technology, we help clients grow their businesses, boost productivity, stay competitive, and reduce costs.

