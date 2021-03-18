Magic PR Continues helping Clients Achieve Growth and Expand Revenue Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

North Carolina, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magic PR is taking a unique, personalized approach in helping businesses around the world continue to experience gains, even in the wake of the global pandemic. Companies large and small are seeing expanded brand awareness and positive results across Europe and the United States. Using a laser-focused strategy in designing and distributing press materials, Magic PR can zero in on specific target audiences by country, state or city.

Using the fundamental key aspects of any lasting business, Magic PR focuses each press release on relevance, authority, and building trust between clientele or customers and each individual business. That trust is also built between the highly-talented, expert staff at Magic PR and the clients it serves. The company strives to build confidence between itself and its customers by delivering real results that account for real growth, no matter where they are in the world.

“We ordered a couple of press releases and within days of his work being completed client went from #8 in maps to #3 spot and one month later the main keyword is #1,” said Over the Top CEO Carolyn Holzman.

Using an exclusive set of SEO strategies, Magic PR can help create a press release or entire media campaign focused specifically on each individual business and its unique audience, anywhere in the world. This method will help increase web traffic, boost local and organic rankings and visits, and lead to new customers and increased revenue. This unique SEO process also allows for link building through Amazon, Bing, and Google Cloud.

Magic PR has a long history of building quality, lasting relationships with its clientele, many of whom go out of their way to share their experiences with the company. “I’ve worked with all the big PR companies over the years and I have to say this was the best experience I ever had,” said Richard Porter, a long-time client of Magic PR. “Magic PR did an entire link building campaign in Google properties and Cloud links.”

Magic PR offers a wide-range of packages that include many optimization services and they’re available at different price points depending on need. Magic PR guarantees that with any package, each press release will see distribution to high authority sites. With services offered at less than $199, any size company can get the exposure they need thanks to the high-quality work of Magic PR. The company also offers a platinum package that can distribute a press release to places like AP News, USA Today, GlobeNewswire, Yahoo News, and many more.

About Magic PR

Magic PR is a press release distribution service that will write and POP optimize your press releases as well as create a PR SEO link-building campaign to help attract an audience and grow your business. Magicpr.com guarantees its clients a minimum coverage of 250 news and media distribution outlets as well as access to the largest Apple, Bing, and Google News networks.

https://thenewsfront.com/magic-pr-continues-helping-clients-achieve-growth-and-expand-revenue-amidst-covid-19-pandemic/

CONTACT: Company Name - Magic PR Website - https://magicpr.com/