Magical Guizhou: Follow Nature, Harmony Between Humanity and Nature

SAN FRANCISCO, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In Southwestern China, there is a hidden paradise on earth, where the “water originates from the Yangtze River and the mountains extend from Kunlun”. On this land, countless rivers, both big and small, run through the cracks of the steep and lush mountains. This land is also the common home of several ethnic groups. For thousands of years, the people here have been maintaining a respectful and harmonious relationship with nature. To let more people know about China’s Guizhou Province, the People’s Daily Online West USA Inc specially launched the “Magical Guizhou” series.

Guizhou is blessed with rich and colorful cultures and customs. Traditions are embroidered into garments, blended into songs, and manifested through every aspect of life, from fashion and food to lifestyles and transportation. These cultures and customs are both tangible and intangible assets deeply rooted in this land, where they continue to thrive and shine with their uniqueness.

