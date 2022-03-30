Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Magical Guizhou: Praise of Fire, Mask of Supernatural Being

Magical Guizhou: Praise of Fire, Mask of Supernatural Being

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Every folk custom is an unforgettable visit to ancient times that enlightens and inspires

Featured Image for People’s Daily Online West USA Inc.

Featured Image for People's Daily Online West USA Inc.
Featured Image for People’s Daily Online West USA Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Over the endless mountains and permanently running rivers, seated on the Yungui Plateau, Guizhou boasts its fascinating and diverse ethnic cultures that date far back in history. Every folk custom is an unforgettable visit to ancient times that enlightens and inspires. To let more people know about China’s Guizhou Province, the People’s Daily Online West USA Inc. specially launched the “Magic Guizhou” series.

The lush Wumeng Mountains, located in the northwestern Yungui Plateau, are the home to people who worship fire. At the Torch Festival every summer, the sky is illuminated by passionate flames. This day is the most significant holiday as well as the new year for the Yi people. 

Fire is the Yi people’s way of paying homage to life. In Tunpu, tiny masks delineate the border between humanity and divinity. With the mask off, one is a man, and with the mask on, one becomes a supernatural being. 

As descendants of border officers in the Ming Dynasty, Dixi opera performers relive their ancestor’s heroic journeys, unfolding glorious stories about battles from ancient times through singing and acting.

As cultural symbols, masks have been integrated into the artistic context of different cultures. Aside from Tunpu, masks are present in the Tujia people’s Nuotang Opera and the Yi people’s Cuotaiji. On the 3rd of January of the lunar calendar, the Yi people in Weining County will be preparing a magnificent performance. As soon as the village chief blows the longhorn, the people in masks begin dancing.

Under the night sky illuminated by flames and fireworks, nobody goes to sleep until enough fun is had. During the Lantern Festival every year, the night sky in Puding County, Anshun, is always illuminated by enticing fire performances. The “Dragon Dance with Molten Iron Fireworks” is a tradition that has been passed down for generations in Puding. Molten iron splashes into dazzling patterns and graphs in the air. Molten iron fireworks blossom across the night sky as if the Milky Way were spilling shimmering stars onto the earth. In the meantime, the performers present a traditional dragon dance underneath the molten iron fireworks, creating a thrilling yet splendid experience for the viewers. 

As a multiethnic province, Guizhou is full of diverse and distinctive folk customs. Each one of the customs is deeply ingrained into local cultural legacies that trace their origins to distant times. The people of today recount their stories through their own unique cultures.

CONTACT:
Amy Zhou
Phone: 919.564.8043
Email: usawest@people.cn

Related Images

Image 1

Image 2

Fire is the Yi people’s way of paying homage to life. In Tunpu, tiny masks delineate the border between humanity and divinity. With the mask off, one is a man; and with the mask on, one becomes a supernatural being.

Image 3

Image 4

As descendants of border officers in the Ming Dynasty, Dixi opera performers relive their ancestor’s heroic journeys, unfolding glorious stories about battles from ancient times through singing and acting.

Image 5

Image 6

As soon as the village chief blows the longhorn, the people in masks begin dancing.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for People’s Daily Online West USA Inc.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.