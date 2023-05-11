Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Analysis by Manufacturing Process (Nitromagnesite, Synthetic Process), by Primary Function (Solubilizing Agent, Dehydrating Agent, Oxidizing Agent, Reducing Agent), by Application & Region – Global Forecast 2023-2033

Rockville, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On the basis of analysis by Fact.MR, the global magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market is estimated to be valued at US$ 770.8 million in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2023–2033.

The global market for magnesium nitrate hexahydrate (Mg(NO3)2) continues to witness a significant surge in demand with the surging adoption of Mg(NO3)2 as an effective stabilizing, oxidizing, and dehydrating agent across a variety of applications in different sectors. However, its use in agriculture, particularly as a source of nitrogen fertilizers is expected to have a strong influence on its growth during the period forecast.

The Mg(NO3)2 market sees higher demand from Asia Pacific countries like India and China with respect to its growing use as a concrete additive in the construction industry.

Rising government expenditures on developing their military and defense sectors across the world create higher demand for Mg(NO3)2, as it is highly used as a stabilizer and catalyst in explosives production. The primary functions of Mg(NO3)2 as oxidizing and dehydrating agents continue driving the market.

Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2033 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% Market growth 2023-2033 US$ 1,152.0 Million Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled William Blythe Limited, Ricca Chemical Company, LLC, GFS Chemicals, Inc., Avantor Performance Materials, BeanTown Chemical Corporation, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation, Columbus Chemical Industries Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The projected CAGR for the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market for 2023–2033 is 4.1%

Use of magnesium nitrate hexahydrate as a phase change material in the effective exploitation of urban waste heat has become popular

Countries like India, China, and others in the Asia Pacific region will present immense growth prospects during the forecast period

Global magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market would reach over the valuation of US$ 1,152.0 million by the end of 2033

by the end of 2033 Prominent players operating in the market are Avantor Performance Materials, GFS Chemicals Inc., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation, and William Blythe Limited

Growing Demand for Stabilizing and Oxidizing Agents Driving the Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

The chemical industry is witnessing intense competition as leading players are making alliances and joint ventures to grow rapidly. Focusing on industries like fertilizers and explosives where the scope of demand generation is higher than other relevant industries, will help manufacturers to sustain and increase their revenues bracket. Also, the companies like Spectrum Chemical focus on entering emerging markets and reducing their dependency on a single region/country for revenue generation.

The market is highly competitive, but no company is having more than five percent of the total global market revenue, which shows that the market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of small players.

Focusing on making a good distribution network and retaining the end-users with good pricing will lead to higher revenue growth for companies in the future. Companies generating a major chunk of their overall revenues from a few markets can diversify and enter emerging markets to reduce their dependency on a single region for a major part of their revenues.

Segmentation of Industry Research

By Manufacturing Process: Nitromagnesite Synthetic Process

By Primary Function: Solubilizing Agent Dehydrating Agent Oxidizing Agent Reducing Agent Catalyzing Agent Others

By Application: Additives Food & Feed Additives Specialty Chemical Additives Soil Additives Process Chemicals Manufacturing Explosives Catalysts & other Magnesium Salts Admixtures for Concrete Others



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the manufacturing process (Nitromagnesite, synthetic process), primary function (solubilizing agent, dehydrating agent, oxidizing agent, reducing agent, catalyzing agent, others), application (additives (food & feed additives, specialty chemical additives, soil additives), process chemicals (manufacturing explosives, catalysts & other magnesium salts, admixtures for concrete, others)) and across major regions of the world.

