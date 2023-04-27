Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Robot-Assisted Surgeries Market Trends And Insights by Product (Sensors, Actuators, and Robots), By Application (Oncology Surgery (Prostate Biopsy & Brachytherapy, Brain Biopsy & Intervention, Breast Cancer Diagnosis & Intervention, and Liver Cancer Diagnosis & Intervention), Neurological Surgery, and Cardiovascular Surgery), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Research Centers, and Specialty Clinics) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magnetic Resonance Imaging Robot-Assisted Surgeries Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research by Market Research Future (MRFR) ‘s Report highlights “ Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Robot-Assisted Surgeries Market Information By Product, Application, End User And Region – Forecast till 2030″; the market size was valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2022 and the market is expected to grow from USD 1.89 Billion in 2023 to USD 6.02 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.91% during the forecast period (2023 – 2030).

Market Scope

The use of magnetic resonance imaging for effectively guiding invasive procedures faces significant obstacles despite its ability to provide greater 3-D visualization of the target anatomy, encompassing tissue, and instrumentation. Strong static magnetic fields, rapidly switching magnetic field contours, powerful radio frequency pulses, responsiveness to electrical noise, and a small operating area inside the scanner’s bore are among the difficulties. Compared to other medical imaging modalities, MRI has several benefits, such as excellent soft-tissue contrast, the absence of ionizing radiation, which enables the visualization of tumors and other characteristics that are not easily visible by other modalities, and true 3-D imaging capabilities.

To expand their product lines and support magnetic resonance imaging robot-assisted surgeries, major market players are investing heavily in R&D. To expand their global footprint, market players are also undertaking various strategic initiatives. By placing robotic systems within the bore, MRI’s visual and manipulative capabilities can work together to create a closed-loop surgical architecture. This article discusses the difficulties and background of robotic systems designed to function in an MRI environment and presents promising clinical applications and related cutting-edge MRI-compatible robotic systems and technology.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 6.02 Billion CAGR 13.91% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Applications and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Improvement in patient outcomes and advantages over other imaging modalities Increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Robot-Assisted Surgeries Market Competitive Landscape:

The productive leaders in the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) robot-assisted surgeries market are

AiM Medical Robotics (U.S.)

Monteris Medical (Canada)

Machnet Medical Robotics B.V (Netherlands)

neuro42, Inc. (U.S.)

MRIS (Canada)

ACCURAY INCORPORATED (U.S.)

Stereotaxis Inc. (U.S.)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Robot-Assisted Surgeries Market Trends:

Market Drivers:

The rising acceptance and preference for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) are further increasing the demand for MRI robot-assisted surgeries. This is due to quicker recovery, smaller incisions, reduced scarring and pain, increased accuracy, and shorter hospital stays. These benefits have increased the demand for MRI robot-assisted surgeries, as these robots are fully based on MIS. It also has a variety of benefits over other imaging techniques. A closed-loop surgery architecture is created by launching robotic systems inside the bore, which combines the MRI’s visual and manipulative capabilities. Promising clinical applications and related cutting-edge MRI-compatible robotic systems and technology, along with the difficulties and history of robotic systems designed to operate in an MRI environment, will further add to the development of the market.

The development of affordable robotic-assisted MRI equipment as well as the creation of robotic systems that are MRI-compatible present opportunities for the growth of the M.R. imaging market in neurosurgery. The benefits include providing positioning and stabilization accuracy through position detecting and control, eliminating the need to remove the patient from the bore for surgery and then put them back in it for intervention. Additionally, it provides an intuitive user interface for preparing the process, enabling robotic alignment and anatomical mapping of the patient using a scanner.

Market Restraints:

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and other clinical settings accounted for most of the M.R. imaging in neurosurgery. There was a decline in M.R. imaging in neurosurgery because of things like travel restrictions and the possibility of virus transmission. Regardless of the patient’s known or suspected SARS-CoV-2 status, all surgery performed in a region where the coronavirus condition 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is raging should be regarded as high risk, and the surgical team’s level of protection at the patient’s bedside should be at its highest. To make room for COVID-19 patients, robot-assisted surgery (RAS) could help shorten hospital stays for patients who urgently require complex oncological surgery. Compared to open or traditional laparoscopic surgery, RAS may lessen the number of medical staff members who are directly exposed to surgical gasses and body fluids.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Robot-Assisted Surgeries Market Segmentation

Actuators, sensors, and robots are included in the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) robot-assisted surgeries market segmentation based on product. Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics comprise the three main subgroups of the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) robot-assisted surgery market. Based on application, oncology, neurological, and cardiovascular surgery are included in the segmentation of the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) robot-assisted surgeries market.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Robot-Assisted Surgeries Market Regional Insights

Due to technological advancements, rising healthcare costs, and an increase in the prevalence of neurological and cardiovascular diseases, Europe held the second-largest share of the market for robotically assisted magnetic resonance imaging surgeries. Furthermore, in Europe, the France magnetic resonance imaging robot-assisted surgeries market is anticipated to grow the fastest, while Germany’s MRI robot-assisted surgeries are thought to hold the largest market share.

Due to the region’s rising geriatric population and cancer incidence, the Asia-Pacific magnetic resonance imaging robot-assisted surgeries market is anticipated to expand significantly between 2023 and 2030. Most elderly live in emerging economies like China, Japan, and India. India is expected to have the fastest-growing market in the Asia-Pacific region for magnetic resonance imaging robot-assisted surgeries, followed by China, which holds the largest market share.

