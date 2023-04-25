Study explores the consumer attitudes and viewing habits that are reshaping the streaming landscape

STOCKHOLM, Sweden , April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising company, today unveiled its latest research study, “The Rise of Streaming TV: An In-Depth Look at How Streaming TV is Evolving in the Nordics.” The research finds that 78% of TV viewers in the Nordics are watching streaming TV, which comprises television content streamed via the internet on any device, and that it is now the most-watched form of TV in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

Commissioned specifically for the Nordic market, the research builds upon Magnite’s recent EU5 study and finds that the majority (77%) of TV viewers in the Nordics demonstrate a proclivity toward ad-supported content, while 64% of streamers who pay for an ad-free experience said they would use a new free or reduced-cost ad-based streaming service in the future.

“The way consumers watch television is changing and we completed this study to better understand viewing habits and consumption patterns across the growing streaming audience in the Nordics,” said Natasha Westlund, Head of Nordics at Magnite. “The study findings suggest that ad-supported options will likely be a growth driver of streaming TV in the region as consumers display an acceptance of the value exchange of ads and a preference for ad-supported content. As streaming continues to build momentum, the findings from our in-depth market analyses of each individual country will equip advertisers with the insights they need to actively explore this channel to reach their desired audiences.”

Additional key findings from Magnite’s study include:

Ads don’t negatively impact the viewing experience on streaming TV and instead provide a more relevant and personalised environment. 67% of those who only watch ad-supported streaming and no other form of TV said they are satisfied with the amount of ads they see.

Streaming TV is watched for longer periods each day than social video and garners greater trust than social media, making it a more impactful environment for advertisers. 77% of ad-supported streamers trust ads on TV while only 39% of social media users trust ads on social media.

Exposure to brands across multiple devices strengthens purchasing intent. 72% of ad-supported streamers are more likely to make a purchase from a brand that they engaged with across multiple devices.

Methodology

Magnite engaged Harris Interactive to execute an online survey of 4,135 respondents across the Nordics: Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. The respondents are people ages 16-74 who watch 7+ hours of TV a week. Fieldwork was carried out between December 2022 – January 2023.

