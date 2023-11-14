71% of TV viewers in Southeast Asia watch ad-supported streaming

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company, today unveiled its latest research study Streaming TV’s New Era: Embracing Ad-supported Streaming Across Screens in Southeast Asia. The research, which spans markets including Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, finds that ad-supported streaming services deliver scale and impact for brands and that 71% of TV viewers in Southeast Asia watch ad-supported streaming, closing the gap with traditional TV viewers.

The study reveals that ad-supported streamers are spending an average of two hours a day watching streaming content and embracing content across devices. These cross-device viewing habits generate more meaningful connections with brands and influence purchasing decisions. 68% of ad-supported viewers take action after seeing an ad on streaming platforms, and 94% are more likely to make a purchase from a brand they engaged with across multiple devices.

“Ad-supported streaming in Southeast Asia is flourishing and enabling advertisers to reach new audiences across screens, providing them with more opportunities to captivate their valuable attention,” said Gavin Buxton, Managing Director of Asia at Magnite. “Our research shows that engagement with streaming content extends to the advertising that accompanies it. With streaming’s ability to capture viewer attention and move consumers down the purchasing funnel, brands are presented with a significant opportunity that will only continue to grow alongside expanding viewership.”

“Magnite’s research findings confirm the power of ad-supported streaming and its ability to engage viewers by delivering an immersive experience across screens,” said Mary Yeo, Regional Director at WeTV. “As consumers increasingly choose to stream ad-supported content, buyers are presented with new opportunities to place their campaigns around premium streaming inventory and foster meaningful connections with their desired audiences at scale.”

Additional key findings from Magnite’s study include:

Ad-supported streaming audiences are highly engaged when watching streaming, which is winning viewers’ attention over social video. 92% of ad-supported viewers report being engaged when watching streaming content as compared to 62% of social media users who say user-generated videos on social media don’t hold their attention very long.

Viewers in Southeast Asia see the value exchange in streaming ads. 79% of ad-supported streamers are comfortable providing demographics about themselves if it results in a more relevant ad experience.

Streaming TV’s relevant and personalized environment generates better outcomes. 9 in 10 ad-supported streamers are more likely to pay attention to ads that are relevant to their interests.

Ad-supported viewers place a high level of trust in the ads they see on streaming platforms and nearly half indicated they buy the product or service advertised.

To explore additional insights from the overall report, please click here . Individual market reports will follow in the coming months.

Methodology

Magnite engaged Harris Interactive to execute an online survey of 6,139 respondents across Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, from September 7 – 19, 2023. The respondents are people ages 18-74 (age 20-74 in Thailand) who watch 7+ hours of TV a week, including streaming.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Media Contact:

Megan Hughes

mhughes@magnite.com