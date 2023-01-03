NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Needham analyst Laura Martin, and host in-person investor meetings at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

The Magnite fireside chat will take place at 12:45 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at: https://investor.magnite.com . The webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the live presentation for 90 days.

