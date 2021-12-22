Magnite to Present at the Needham Annual Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced that management will present at the 24th Annual Virtual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 12th at 11:30 am eastern time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at http://investor.magnite.com. The webcast will be available for replay following the conclusion of the live presentation for 180 days.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile-high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Nick Kormeluk

949-500-0003

nkormeluk@magnite.com