Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Magnite to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

Magnite to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced that management will be presenting at the following financial conferences:

  • Management will host meetings at the 12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 16th;
  • Management will present and webcast at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 17th at 11:35 am eastern time
  • Management will present in-person & webcast at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, December 2nd at 10:00 am central time

A live webcast of the presentations will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at http://investor.magnite.com. The webcast will be available for replay following the conclusion of the live presentation for 90 days.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. In April 2021 we acquired SpotX to further enhance our CTV business and better help our clients in this rapidly growing market. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile-high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Nick Kormeluk
949-500-0003
nkormeluk@rubiconproject.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.