NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magnus Financial Group LLC (“Magnus”) is pleased to announce that Chase Wickenheiser has joined the firm as an Associate.

Chase partners with his clients to help them organize their current financial pictures and to advance and motivate them to achieve their financial goals. He holds a Life/Health Insurance license and previously maintained securities Series 7 and 66 registrations. Prior to joining Magnus, Chase had been an Associate at Modus Park Associates since 2020.

“Chase has been a very motivated advisor from day one,” said CEO Michael Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®, adding, “His work ethic and commitment has elevated his former team members, and we are excited to have him transition over to Magnus.”

Chase earned his Bachelor of Economics along with a minor in Business while attending Cornell University. While there, Chase was a student-athlete playing Varsity Football as a three-year-letterman Defensive Tackle and was an active volunteer in multiple charitable groups, where he worked with children and conducted on-campus tutoring. Chase has translated that experience from his college career into guest lectures at various institutions and other associations, such as Cornell University, Geisinger Medical Residency Program and Texas Young Lawyers Association, as well as charitable groups, such as New Venture Academy and The Grooming Alchemist, where he has made presentations on various Financial Literacy topics.

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of a team of wealth advisors and personnel that supports a variety of departments, including investment & insurance operations, research and trading, compliance, and marketing.

