Maha Energy AB: Announces November Production Volumes

Maha Energy AB (publ)

Biblioteksgatan 1

SE-111 46 Stockholm

www.mahaenergy.ca

Press release

Stockholm

December 4, 2017

This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland or the United States, or in any other jurisdiction where distribution of this press release could be illegal or subject to legal restrictions.

Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) Announces November Production Volumes

The Company’s aggregate sales production for the month of November totaled 42,6761 barrels of oil and 25.533 million scf of gas for a combined average production of approximately 1,564 BOE/day2, before royalties and taxes.

November oil production continues to be bottlenecked due to flaring limitations at the Tie Field. The Company’s previously announced plans to debottleneck production by increasing the offtake of compressed gas, and commissioning of an “onsite” gas electrification project remain on track for the beginning of 2018.

1 Subject to minor standard industry adjustments at the time of custody transfer.

2 Barrels of oil equivalent (“BOE”) conversion ratio of 6,000 scf : 1 bbl is used.

Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company’s Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Lindvall (CEO)

Tel: +1 403 454 7560

Email: [email protected]

or

Ron Panchuk (CCO)

Tel: +1 403 454 7560

Email: [email protected]

Miscellaneous

This information is published in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on December 4, 2017, at 7:00 am CET.

Maha in Brief

Maha Energy AB is a Swedish public limited liability company. FNCA Sweden AB has been engaged as Certified Adviser. The Company’s auditors are Deloitte. The Company’s predecessor Maha Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 in Calgary, Canada, by Jonas Lindvall and Ron Panchuk. In May 2016, the new group was formed with Maha Energy AB as parent company for purposes completing an initial public offering on the Nasdaq First North Sweden stock exchange. Jonas Lindvall, CEO and Managing Director, has 26 years of international experience in the oil and gas industry, starting his career with Lundin Oil during the early days of E&P growth. After 6 years at Shell and Talisman, Jonas joined, and helped secure the success of, Tethys Oil AB. Maha’s strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. The Company operates three oil fields, Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil and LAK Ranch, in Wyoming, U.S. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca.

Important Information

Publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, of this press release could in some jurisdictions be subject to restrictions according to law and recipients of this press release, or part of it, are required to inform themselves of, and comply with, such legal restrictions. This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland or the United States, or in any other jurisdiction where distribution of this press release could be illegal or subject to legal restrictions. Copies of this press release are not being made and may not be distributed or sent, in whole, or part, directly or indirectly, in violation of such restrictions. Failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a criminal act under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) (“Securities Act”) or applicable laws in other jurisdictions.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be27260e-83eb-477c-997e-5d168f2ead3d