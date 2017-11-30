Maha Energy AB: Nomination Committee for the AGM 2018

Maha Energy AB (publ)
November 30, 2017
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) Nomination Committee for the AGM 2018
In accordance with the resolution at the Annual General Meeting (“AGM“) of Maha Energy AB on June 16, 2017, it was resolved that a Nomination Committee shall be appointed. The Nomination Committee shall comprise of the Chairman of the Board of Directors and three members appointed by the three largest shareholders by votes at the end of September each year.
On September 30, 2017, the three largest shareholders, which desired to appoint a representative to the Nomination Committee, were Kvalitena AB, Nerthus Investments Ltd. and Jonas Lindvall. Each such shareholder has appointed a representative, as shown below, who together with the Chairman of the Board of Directors will form the Company’s Nomination Committee.
The Nomination Committee’s members are:
- Harald Pousette, appointed by Kvalitena AB
- Håkan Ehrenblad, appointed by Nerthus Investments Ltd.
- John Patrik Lindvall, appointed by Jonas Lindvall
- Wayne Thompson, Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors
The tasks of the Nomination Committee shall be to prepare and submit to the AGM 2018 proposals in respect of:
- Number of members of the Board of Directors
- Remuneration to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the other members of the Board of Directors and the auditors respectively
- Remuneration, if any, for committee work
- The composition of the Board of Directors
- The Chairman of the Board of Directors
- Resolution regarding the process of the Nomination Committee 2018
- Chairman at the AGM
- Election of auditors
The AGM 2018 is planned to be held in Stockholm, Sweden on May 30, 2018.
Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so via e-mail to [email protected] marked “Proposal to the Nomination Committee” or by ordinary mail to the address:
Maha Energy AB
Nomination Committee
Biblioteksgatam 1 4tr
111 46 Stockholm
Sweden
To ensure that the proposals can be considered by the Nomination Committee, proposals shall be submitted in due time before the AGM 2018, but not later than February 28, 2018.
Maha in Brief
Maha Energy AB is a Swedish public limited liability company. FNCA Sweden AB has been engaged as Certified Adviser. The Company’s auditors are Deloitte. The Company’s predecessor Maha Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 in Calgary, Canada, by Jonas Lindvall and Ron Panchuk. In May 2016, the new group was formed with Maha Energy AB as parent company for purposes completing an initial public offering on the Nasdaq First North Sweden stock exchange. Jonas Lindvall, CEO and Managing Director, has 26 years of international experience in the oil and gas industry, starting his career with Lundin Oil during the early days of E&P growth. After 6 years at Shell and Talisman, Jonas joined, and helped secure the success of, Tethys Oil AB. Maha’s strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. The Company operates three oil fields, Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil and LAK Ranch, in Wyoming, U.S. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca.
