MAHINDRA PREVAILS IN FCA TRADE DRESS RULING

Dec. 23, 2020

Auburn Hills, Mich, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — International Trade Commission (ITC) has issued its final ruling and determined that the redesigned 2021 ROXOR does not infringe on the “Jeep Trade Dress” claimed by FCA. This follows on the heels of earlier ITC and Federal District Court rulings that Mahindra did not infringe on any of FCA’s registered trademarks. The ruling comes after a long-running trade dress dispute between FCA and Mahindra.

The ruling validates Mahindra’s redesign of the highly popular ROXOR off-road vehicle which remains true to its spirit for hard work and adventure. Mahindra is now permitted to manufacture and distribute the redesigned 2021 ROXOR. “ROXOR was a success from the beginning with off-road enthusiasts and people with active outdoor lifestyles,” stated Rick Haas, President and CEO of Mahindra Automotive North America.  “The vehicle has also proved extremely popular with people who want to work with it – they like that it can withstand the rigors of rugged everyday use. This ‘ruggedness’ was at the heart of the redesign as we wanted an aggressive look that reflected just how tough and capable ROXOR is.”   

ABOUT MANA AND MVSS

Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) is Mahindra’s North American automotive headquarters. In addition to leading all North American activity, MANA is a comprehensive automotive design, engineering and vehicle development center. Established in 2013 and located in Auburn Hills, Michigan, MANA’s team of veteran executives, engineers and designers, working with affiliate teams in India, is playing a key role in growing Mahindra’s global automotive business. Mahindra Vehicle Sales and Service (MVSS) is MANA’s exclusive distributor in the powersports industry. www.mahindraautomotivena.com

 

ABOUT ROXOR

ROXOR is an off-road vehicle conceived, designed and engineered by Mahindra Automotive North America. The vehicle is produced in Auburn Hills in the first new OEM manufacturing operation to open in Southeast Michigan in more than 25 years. A rugged, no-nonsense side-by-side, ROXOR is a tribute to Mahindra’s long history of assembling iconic military-grade vehicles beginning in 1947; it features a steel body on a boxed-steel frame, a heavy-duty Mahindra turbo-diesel 4-cylinder engine, and a truck-style transmission. The American-assembled ROXOR enters the off-road world with 70-years of proven capabilities based on its authenticity, simplicity and strength. Learn more at www.roxoroffroad.com.

ABOUT MAHINDRA

The Mahindra Group is a $20.7 billion (USD) federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It has a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world’s largest tractor company, by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in agribusiness, components, commercial vehicles, consulting services, energy, industrial equipment, logistics, real estate, steel, aerospace, defense and two-wheelers. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 200,000 people across 100 countries. Learn more at www.mahindra.com.

