MailSecur Releases Annual Mail Security Report

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

The pandemic did nothing to slow the arrival of mail-borne threats to companies and individuals

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RaySecur, the leading provider of mail security scanners and related services, announced today that it had released its 2020 Annual Mail Security Report, authored by Chief Security Officer Will Plummer.

“Once again in 2020 we saw thousands of major threats arrive through the mail,” said Plummer. “Including ricin sent to President Trump in The White House and white powder that forced the evacuation of the Subway headquarters in Milford, Ct. These are just a few of the cases that became publicly known, but according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) over two dozen similar incidents occur daily.”

The full report can be downloaded from https://raysecur.com/2020-report-download/

The RaySecur Annual Report combines national data with examples that are publicly-known worldwide, such as the sending of over 20 mail bombs and hoaxes in The Netherlands that were part of a Bitcoin extortion scheme.

“Since most incidents don’t become publicly known, many people don’t appreciate the level of risk that these mail-borne threats present,” said Plummer. “But every year they send people to the hospital and even cause deaths – or intend to.”

Will Plummer is a 25-year veteran of the U.S. Army, having served as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician. He was a Commander for two EOD companies out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and was an EOD Control Team Officer in Charge for the Army in East Asia. He has an MA from the Naval War College.

About RaySecur

RaySecurTM is revolutionizing security imaging with the world’s first, scalable millimeter wave scanners and remote analysis and threat detection solutions. RaySecur’s flagship product, MailSecurTM, is a desktop-sized scanner used by 4 of the 5 most valuable companies in the world, and the security teams of 6 of the 10 wealthiest individuals, as well as other leading Fortune 500 companies, heads of state, and government agencies to detect threats in the mail. www.raysecur.com

RaySecur and MailSecur are trademarks of RaySecur, Inc.

