As the U.S. strike by the United Auto Workers union against General Motors Co nears three weeks, the main remaining issues in the negotiations have narrowed to wages and pensions, a person familiar with the talks said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Main issues in UAW-GM labor talks narrow to wages, pensions: source - October 5, 2019
- Deadly clashes break out again in Iraq, 11 killed in capital - October 5, 2019
- Et tu, Mitt? Trump blasts Republican senator as impeachment battle heats up - October 5, 2019