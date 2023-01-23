NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Main Street Alliance (MSA), a non-profit organization that works with small businesses across the country to create an equitable economy, today announced that it has partnered with Biz2Credit, a leading online financing resource, to provide working capital and other commercial financing to its business owner members across the U.S.

The partnership with Biz2Credit and Main Street Alliance is a testament to MSA’s efforts to uplift the many challenges small business owners face. Having equitable access to capital can change the outlook of a community as a whole.

Biz2Credit will participate in Main Street Alliance’s webinar, Welcome to 2023: Getting Up To Speed on Inflation with Biz2Credit on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. ET. MSA will share the results of its 2022 Midterm Survey about policy issues that are most important to MSA members. Biz2Credit will join and share the findings of its recently published report investigating the drop in loan approval percentages for small businesses. This webinar will explore what this means for MSA members and identify non-traditional lending institutions. To register, click here.

“We are excited about partnering with Biz2Credit to support our members nationwide to help small businesses access capital,” said Chanda Causer, Executive Director of Main Street Alliance. “Biz2Credit is one of the best known, longest established firms in the digital lending space and has been particularly successful in expanding access to capital for small businesses owned by people of color and women.”

“Biz2Credit will be an important strategic partner for Main Street Alliance as we pursue our efforts to shift the public perception of the economy and local businesses’ role in it,” Causer added. A pioneer in the fintech industry, Biz2Credit uses the latest technology and its award-winning digital funding platform to connect small business owners with financing options based on each potential customer’s unique business profile. All transactions are conducted in a secure, efficient, and price-transparent environment that’s fully online.

“This will be a mutual referral agreement in which Main Street Alliance members can get greater access to capital,” said Rohit Arora, Biz2Credit’s co-founder and CEO and one of the country’s top experts in small business finance and the fintech industry. “We are proud to partner with an organization dedicated to expanding opportunities to women-owned and minority-owned businesses nationwide,” added Arora. “Through our cutting-edge digital platform, Biz2Credit helps streamline the financing process and saves time, effort, and cost in order to get business owners the best financing options available today.”

About Main Street Alliance

Main Street Alliance is a national organization that supports and develops small business owners’ leadership skills, critical analysis of neoliberal ideas, and alternative approaches for a more equitable economy. MSA conducts campaigns to win policies that reduce concentrated economic and political power and establish a set of public goods. MSA conducts research and shares evidence demonstrating the widespread benefits of a more equitable economy supporting thriving small businesses and healthy communities. MSA shifts the public narrative and changes the perception of who small business owners are and what they value by elevating their voices.

About Biz2Credit

Biz2Credit is committed to providing financing to more small businesses and helping business owners secure the best funding options for each and every project or capital need, with technology that makes business financing easy to understand and easy to access. Business owners can qualify for within 24 hours of submitting an online application. Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has arranged more than $7 billion in small business financing. The company is expanding its industry-leading technology in custom digital platform solutions for banks and other financial institutions, investors, and service providers. Visit www.biz2credit.com or Twitter @Biz2Credit, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

