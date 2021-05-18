Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Maine-based education organization adds marketing and communications professionals to staff

Maine-based education organization adds marketing and communications professionals to staff

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Surry, Maine, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Institute for Humane Education (IHE), a Maine-based nonprofit that offers teaching programs, training, and resources to promote humane education—a philosophy aimed at helping youth become more engaged and prepared problem-solvers—recently added two new employees to its staff.

Holly Rodriguez, an award-winning journalist who has written extensively on educational inequity, has joined IHE as an advancement and communications specialist. In this newly created position, Rodriguez’s responsibilities will include communicating with the organization’s audiences to increase awareness about IHE’s humane education graduate programs and free resources for teachers.

Drawing on her experience working with other nonprofits on fundraising efforts and media engagement, Rodriguez will also work to bolster the organization’s efforts to bring more opportunities to under-resourced schools and increase enrollment in IHE’s graduate programs and Solutionary Micro-credential Program.

Jess Giglio joins the IHE team as its marketing and social media specialist—another newly-created position. Drawing on her extensive experience in marketing, fundraising, and community engagement, Giglio will create marketing and social media strategies aimed at boosting enrollment in the organization’s online graduate programs (offered in partnership with Antioch University New England).

She will also work to increase awareness around IHE’s Solutionary Micro-credential Program, a resource for teachers wanting to reinforce their curricula with solutionary-focused, problem-based learning—a concept that empowers students to engage in systems thinking, ethical analysis, and real-world problem-solving.

“We are thrilled to add two new dedicated team members to our organization and expand our reach in Maine and beyond,” said Zoe Weil, IHE’s co-founder and president. “The pandemic has revealed educational inequities and deepening polarization that can and must be addressed through new approaches to schooling. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary this year, we see the educational landscape poised to adopt real-world, solutionary-focused learning and collaboration as a powerful means to ensure that students are prepared to address the challenges they face in their communities and world.”

For more information, contact Holly Rodriguez at [email protected]

Institute for Humane Education

Celebrating its 25th year, the Institute for Humane Education provides free humane education resources and professional development for teachers, as well as online graduate programs through Antioch University. These educational offerings address the interconnected issues of human rights, environmental sustainability, and animal protection to help create a world where all people, animals, and nature can thrive. 

IHE’s goal is to prepare people (and especially youth in schools) to be “solutionaries,”— people with the knowledge, skills, and motivation to collaboratively solve problems in their communities and in the world. Solutionaries identify inhumane, unsustainable, and unjust systems and then develop solutions that are healthy and equitable for everyone. 

IHE president, Zoe Weil, is considered a pioneer in the comprehensive humane education movement, having created IHE’s graduate programs and acclaimed workshops. She writes a blog, “Becoming a Solutionary,” for Psychology Today; regularly appears on podcasts, radio and television; and is a frequent keynote speaker at educational and other conferences. The author of seven books, she has given six TEDx talks. The second edition of her latest book, “The World Becomes What We Teach,” will be available in June. Learn more about IHE by visiting: www.humaneeducation.org

CONTACT: Zoe Weil
Institute for Humane Education
(207) 460-6242
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.