A party-line committee vote points to a partisan challenge for Democrats who want to amend the Maine Constitution to enshrine abortion as a right.
The Judiciary Committee voted 6-5 in favor of the proposal Thursday with all Democrats in support and all Republicans in opposition. Two committee members were absent.
NEW HAMPSHIRE HOUSE REJECTS FURTHER EXPANSION, OR RESTRICTION OF ABORTION ACCESS
Maine Democrats are seeking to join four other states that have
