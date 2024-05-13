Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Monday declined to take the rare step of removing a sheriff accused of improprieties including the transfer of guns from an evidence locker to a gun dealer without proper documentation.

Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright was also accused of failing to ensure proper certifications were in place for school resource officers and of urging a deputy to go easy on someone stopped for a traffic infraction.

Mills said she concluded the evidence didn&#

[Read Full story at source]