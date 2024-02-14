Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills unveiled a $71 million supplemental budget on Wednesday that includes several initiatives following the deadliest mass shooting in state history, including more funding to boost mental health initiatives, support required assessments under the state’s so-called yellow flag law and promote an existing firearm storage program.
