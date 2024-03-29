Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Friday unveiled a budget revision that includes additional one-time spending to build more housing for Maine residents, to provide grants to child care providers, and to accelerate nursing facility rate reform, among other initiatives.

Included in the proposed spending is $5 million to help mobile home residents buy their mobile home parks and another $22 million to build additional housing, both of which are aimed at helping with the state’s housin

