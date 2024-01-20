The Secretary of State in Maine is appealing to the state’s top court in her case aiming to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced Friday an appeal to the state’s Supreme Judicial Court, asking for a ruling on her previous decision to remove Trump from the ballot.

“Like many Americans, I welcome a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court in the Colorado case that provides guidance as to the important Fourt

[Read Full story at source]