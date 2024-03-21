Maine’s top environmental regulator rejected a proposed state electric vehicle (EV) mandate in a surprise vote, bucking climate concerns voiced by eco groups and Democrats.
The Maine Board of Environmental Protection (BEP) turned down the so-called Advanced Clean Cars program after receiving overwhelming opposition from stakeholders and citizens. The proposed program would have closely mirrored regulations approved in California, mandating that at least 51% of new c
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Dem earmarks fund groups handing out transgender devices to youth, $1.8M for late-term abortion clinic - March 21, 2024
- Ukrainian refugees, wounded soldiers hope for US aid as funding remains stalled - March 21, 2024
- Trump legal team blasts ‘unconstitutional’ attempts to force property sale as deadline for $464M fine nears - March 21, 2024