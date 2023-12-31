Shenna Bellows is latest politician to be victim of fake emergency call to police with the intent they will show up at a residenceA fake emergency call to police resulted in officers responding Friday night to the home of Maine’s secretary of state, Shenna Bellows, just a day after she removed Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the US constitution’s insurrection clause.She becomes the latest elected politician to become a target of swatting, which involves making a phone call to emergency services with the intent that a large first responder presence, including Swat teams, will show up at a residence. Continue reading…

Read Full Story