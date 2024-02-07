Oxford County commissioners on Wednesday agreed to ask Maine Gov. Janet Mills to remove a sheriff accused of improprieties including the sale of guns from an evidence locker without proper notifications or documentation.
Describing Sheriff Christopher Wainwright as “unworthy” of the job, the commissioners said in a 10-page complaint that there’s no room for a sheriff who holds himself “above the policies that he is charged with administering, above the ethical r
