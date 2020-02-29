Mainland China, excluding Hubei, reports lowest new daily infections

Mainland China — excluding Hubei province where the new coronavirus outbreak originated in the country — reported just four new cases of infection on Friday, the lowest since the national health authority started compiling nationwide data in January.
