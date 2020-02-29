Mainland China reports 427 new coronavirus cases on Feb. 28, up from day earlier

Mainland China had 427 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, the country’s National Health Commission said on Saturday, up from 327 cases a day earlier.
