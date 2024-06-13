One of California’s most influential agricultural companies has filed a lawsuit against the state to stop a contentious law that was meant to make it easier for farmworkers to unionize.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- California moves closer to requiring new pollutant-warning labels for gas stoves - June 12, 2024
- Major agricultural firm sues California over farmworker unionization law - June 12, 2024
- Bumble’s billboard ads sneered at celibacy as an alternative to dating — and the company got stung - June 12, 2024