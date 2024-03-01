The two largest pharmaceutical chains in the U.S. will begin selling the abortion pill mifepristone this month, just weeks before the Supreme Court will hear arguments on the drug’s approval, which the Biden administration defends.
CVS and Walgreens completed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) certification process to dispense mifepristone, the companies separately confirmed to Fox News Digital. The pill will not be sent through the mail, and the companies will follow the FD
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Major drug stores start selling abortion pill some say is ‘dangerous’ for women ahead of landmark SCOTUS case - March 1, 2024
- Elise Stefanik eyes crackdown on colleges’ federal dollars amid campus antisemitism probe - March 1, 2024
- Migrant initially accused in gang attack on NYPD officers has charges dropped after being ‘exonerated’: DA - March 1, 2024