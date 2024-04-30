As he aims to close his fundraising gap with President Biden in their 2024 election rematch, former President Trump is likely to get an assist from his former top rival for the 2024 GOP nomination.
“I am very happy to have the full and enthusiastic support of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida,” Trump proclaimed in a social media post Monday.
As a result of a meeting over the weekend between the two GOP leaders, expect to see top dollar Republican contributors from the
