Major summit on eve of Singapore Airshow canceled on coronavirus fears

A meeting of international aviation officials due to be held in Singapore on the eve of Asia’s largest annual aerospace event has been canceled because of coronavirus fears, participants said, raising doubts that the broader event will go ahead.
