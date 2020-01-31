All three major U.S. airlines announced the cancellation of flights to mainland China on Friday as the U.S. government unveiled additional steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which originated in China.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Major U.S. airlines cancel China flights as government steps up warnings - January 31, 2020
- Deere temporarily closes facilities in China due to coronavirus - January 31, 2020
- U.S. ramps up anti-coronavirus measures at border as impact spreads - January 31, 2020