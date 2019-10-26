Majority of 39 UK truck victims likely from Vietnam – priest

The majority of the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London were likely from Vietnam, a community leader from the rural, rice-growing community where many of the victims are believed to have come from told Reuters on Saturday.
